Market Analysts see Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gaining to $162. Time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] price surged by 2.57 percent to reach at $3.86. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Teladoc Health Announces Featured Speakers for Forum, Industry-Leading Virtual Care Event.

Speaker Lineup Includes Global Industry Leaders and Healthcare Visionaries.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced featured speakers for Teladoc Health Forum taking place July 20-21. The agenda features live and on-demand sessions hosted digitally with programming designed for leaders of hospitals and health systems, insurers, and employer groups around the world.

A sum of 2289166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Teladoc Health Inc. shares reached a high of $155.54 and dropped to a low of $148.88 until finishing in the latest session at $154.29.

The one-year TDOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.65. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $229.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.02, while it was recorded at 151.23 for the last single week of trading, and 202.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

TDOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -3.13%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,834 million, or 78.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,424,180, which is approximately 84.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,946,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -5.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 20,994,153 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 15,899,609 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 85,174,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,068,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,475 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 3,395,863 shares during the same period.