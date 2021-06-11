Market Analysts see Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] price surged by 6.70 percent to reach at $5.55. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Fate Therapeutics Highlights Positive Interim Data from its Phase 1 Study of FT516 in Combination with Rituximab for B-cell Lymphoma at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

8 of 11 Patients in Dose Escalation Cohorts 2 and 3 Achieved Objective Response.

6 of 11 Patients Achieved Complete Response, including 2 Patients Previously Treated with Autologous CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy.

A sum of 1827671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 998.22K shares. Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $88.95 and dropped to a low of $80.00 until finishing in the latest session at $88.42.

The one-year FATE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.34. The average equity rating for FATE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $111.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FATE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 191.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09.

FATE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.48. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.28, while it was recorded at 80.06 for the last single week of trading, and 73.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fate Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -407.47. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -551.59.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -34.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.31. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$621,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

FATE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. go to -10.10%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,316 million, or 95.59% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,957,222, which is approximately 2.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,328,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $736.42 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $660.99 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly 10.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 13,439,233 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,133,029 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,480,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,052,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,360,832 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 632,959 shares during the same period.