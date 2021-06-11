Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] Stock trading around $132.56 per share: What’s Next?

Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ: LOGI] slipped around -6.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $132.56 at the close of the session, down -4.43%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Logitech Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment.

100% of suppliers participate in independent conflict-free program.

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced that its products are now what can be commonly understood as free from conflict minerals. This is a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing work to meet its 2013 conflict mineral commitment to operate a supply chain that supports the fostering of peace and stability in areas where violence and human rights abuse is often overlooked. Now, all Logitech products are verified as being made only with minerals and resulting metals that comply with conflict-free standards. Additionally, 100% of in-scope smelter suppliers are now participating in a third-party responsible minerals sourcing audit program.

Logitech International S.A. stock is now 36.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOGI Stock saw the intraday high of $135.83 and lowest of $131.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.17, which means current price is +45.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 772.46K shares, LOGI reached a trading volume of 1508743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOGI shares is $125.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for Logitech International S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Logitech International S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $65, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on LOGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Logitech International S.A. is set at 3.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOGI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LOGI stock performed recently?

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, LOGI shares gained by 25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.42, while it was recorded at 134.68 for the last single week of trading, and 97.21 for the last 200 days.

Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.12. Logitech International S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.04.

Return on Total Capital for LOGI is now 58.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.52. Additionally, LOGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Logitech International S.A. [LOGI] managed to generate an average of $97,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Logitech International S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Logitech International S.A. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Logitech International S.A. go to 30.04%.

Insider trade positions for Logitech International S.A. [LOGI]

There are presently around $8,414 million, or 32.50% of LOGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOGI stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 7,315,676, which is approximately 4.005% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,929,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.78 million in LOGI stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $667.08 million in LOGI stock with ownership of nearly 38.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Logitech International S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Logitech International S.A. [NASDAQ:LOGI] by around 7,867,727 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,451,380 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 43,342,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,662,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOGI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 702,904 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,119,982 shares during the same period.