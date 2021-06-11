KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Is Currently 6.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.84 during the day while it closed the day at $13.35. The company report on June 9, 2021 that KemPharm to be Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes Effective June 28, 2021.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced its expected addition to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index in accordance with the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. KemPharm’s anticipated inclusion in the Russell indexes will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021.

“The expected addition of KemPharm to the Russell indexes is the latest milestone during what has been a truly transformational year for the Company. In just the last six months, we have received FDA approval for our lead drug candidate AZSTARYS™, completed a series of financial transactions that allowed KemPharm to up-list our stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market, extinguished all of our debt, and procured a substantial amount of new capital,” stated Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm. “The Russell indexes are widely used investment benchmarks for index funds and active portfolio strategies. Our inclusion is an important validation and should help our efforts to propel long-term shareholder value, expand awareness of KemPharm within the investment community, increase the liquidity of our stock, and broaden our shareholder base.”.

KemPharm Inc. stock has also gained 20.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMPH stock has inclined by 33.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.29% and gained 19.20% year-on date.

The market cap for KMPH stock reached $373.13 million, with 28.49 million shares outstanding and 25.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, KMPH reached a trading volume of 1483979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for KemPharm Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

KMPH stock trade performance evaluation

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, KMPH shares gained by 52.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 318.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.40 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.44 for the last 200 days.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.98 and a Gross Margin at +88.12. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.03.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -99.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -311.14. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,706.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 629.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$580,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.70 and a Current Ratio set at 20.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 16.00% of KMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 817,805, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 212,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 million in KMPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.63 million in KMPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 2,343,162 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,344,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,607 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.