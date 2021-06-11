Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] Revenue clocked in at $6.73 million, up 35.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] price surged by 3.42 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 16,340,726 common shares of the 54,27,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 30.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

A sum of 2570797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Kelso Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.78 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18.

KIQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7602, while it was recorded at 0.6976 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7078 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kelso Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.88 and a Gross Margin at +36.13. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.32% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,153,584, which is approximately -18.241% of the company’s market cap and around 3.87% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in KIQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $42000.0 in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 99,777 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 441,581 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,785,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,326,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,050 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 167,695 shares during the same period.