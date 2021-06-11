Keefe Bruyette lifts AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.95 during the day while it closed the day at $4.67. The company report on May 18, 2021 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 17, 2021.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared second quarter 2021 preferred stock dividends.

In accordance with the terms of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51563 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock has also gained 11.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MITT stock has inclined by 10.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.76% and gained 58.31% year-on date.

The market cap for MITT stock reached $216.22 million, with 42.35 million shares outstanding and 38.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 2306420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1.75, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on MITT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 108.11.

MITT stock trade performance evaluation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, MITT shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now -13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.80. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -18.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 33.20% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,812,388, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,980,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.25 million in MITT stocks shares; and ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, currently with $8.27 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 6,126,530 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,499,849 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,773,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,400,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,282,166 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 447,618 shares during the same period.