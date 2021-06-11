Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] moved up 5.29: Why It’s Important

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.05%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Karyopharm Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Data to be Presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, announced that nine abstracts have been selected for virtual presentation, including one oral presentation, at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress taking place June 9-17, 2021.

Key abstracts to be presented at the meeting will feature clinical data for XPOVIO® (selinexor), the Company’s first in class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound, including: (i) multiple new subgroup analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 BOSTON study, including data results evaluating XPOVIO treatment for patients over the age of 65 years old, patients with RAS-mutated multiple myeloma, patients previously treated with Revlimid® (lenalidomide), and genomic predictors of efficacy; (ii) updated data from the Kyprolis® (carfilzomib) and Pomalyst® (pomalidomide) arms of the Phase 1b/2 STOMP study evaluating XPOVIO in combination with standard of care agents in previously treated multiple myeloma; (iii) evaluation of XPOVIO combinations in patients with multiple myeloma following treatment with anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies; (iv) the effect of lymphocyte count on safety and efficacy in the Phase 2b SADAL study evaluating XPOVIO in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and (v) updated overall survival data from a Phase 1/2 study evaluating oral eltanexor, the Company’s second generation SINE compound, in patients with hypomethylating-agent refractory myelodysplastic syndrome.

Over the last 12 months, KPTI stock dropped by -39.99%. The average equity rating for KPTI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $817.84 million, with 74.52 million shares outstanding and 67.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, KPTI stock reached a trading volume of 1890141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.05. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.00 and a Gross Margin at +96.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.59.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -96.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -391.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 259.43. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$454,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

KPTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $634 million, or 82.30% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,749,757, which is approximately 3.674% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 5,363,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.59 million in KPTI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.26 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 10,068,333 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 13,803,282 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 36,236,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,108,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,730 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,127 shares during the same period.