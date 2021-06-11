Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $125

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a high on 06/10/21, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $111.72. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Expansion of ICE ESG Reference Data Shows Broad Differences in ESG Reporting Between Europe and the U.S.

European companies 1.5x more likely to report Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions than in the U.S.

European companies provide clearer goals for meeting gender equality and climate objectives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2848531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.56%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $62.55 billion, with 562.00 million shares outstanding and 555.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2848531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.86, while it was recorded at 111.25 for the last single week of trading, and 109.14 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 8.87%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $55,794 million, or 91.00% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,282,322, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,675,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 5.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 609 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 25,108,659 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 26,330,165 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 447,967,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,406,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,932,269 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,111,149 shares during the same period.