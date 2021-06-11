Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $16

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] closed the trading session at $13.45 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.36, while the highest price level was $15.3514. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Miley Cyrus Joins Hims & Hers as Creative Advisor.

Company Is Teaming Up With The Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist, Songwriter and Trailblazer to Shine a Spotlight On Personalized Skincare.

Hims & Hers, the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist, Songwriter and Trailblazer Miley Cyrus has joined the Company as a Creative Advisor. In this role, the icon of authenticity will collaborate with the Company on the Hers line of prescription skincare products, beginning with a series of new advertising campaigns and social content.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.88 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, HIMS reached to a volume of 1503403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 30.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.02 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $955 million, or 58.10% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,303,963, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 9,278,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.8 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $124.8 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 67,141,510 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,108,692 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,274,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,975,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,895,739 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,427,312 shares during the same period.