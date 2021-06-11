For Guardant Health Inc. [GH], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] gained 5.49% on the last trading session, reaching $120.49 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Guardant Health Announces Appointment of Chris Freeman as Chief Commercial Officer.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced the appointment of Chris Freeman as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer for its oncology business, effective June 8, 2021. Chris brings significant experience successfully building and managing pharmaceutical and biotechnology brands through all stages of commercialization, which will be invaluable as the company’s oncology portfolio expands to cover advanced and earlier stage cancers.

Guardant Health Inc. represents 100.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.21 billion with the latest information. GH stock price has been found in the range of $113.0608 to $122.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 916.73K shares, GH reached a trading volume of 1819650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $172.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.16.

Trading performance analysis for GH stock

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.11, while it was recorded at 116.74 for the last single week of trading, and 129.72 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.53 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.51.

Return on Total Capital for GH is now -15.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.81. Additionally, GH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardant Health Inc. [GH] managed to generate an average of -$293,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc. go to 12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

There are presently around $11,041 million, or 93.00% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,140,893, which is approximately 6.819% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,700,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.36 million in GH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $744.69 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly -2.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,426,920 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 7,674,519 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 71,533,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,635,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,406 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,484 shares during the same period.