Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Revenue clocked in at $436.50 million, up 46.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] closed the trading session at $44.08 on 06/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.05, while the highest price level was $46.04. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on May 2, 2021.

The Company began the first quarter with 107 open stores, or approximately 76 percent of its total store base. As of May 2, the Company had 138 open stores, including its New York and California stores which reopened in March and April. The Company also opened one new store during the quarter, bringing its total store count to 141. Most stores open during the quarter operated under reduced hours and capacity limitations for at least a portion of the period, as dictated by each jurisdiction. Comparable results for the first quarter of 2020 were severely impacted by the closure of all stores as of March 20, 2020 as an initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.84 percent and weekly performance of 7.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PLAY reached to a volume of 2403979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $48.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

PLAY stock trade performance evaluation

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.01, while it was recorded at 43.95 for the last single week of trading, and 31.98 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.75 and a Gross Margin at -40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.42.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,246.90. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,216.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of -$24,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted -1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,133 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,476,182, which is approximately 5.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,717,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.94 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $196.09 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 7,630,082 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,556,258 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,191,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,378,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,398,164 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,279,290 shares during the same period.