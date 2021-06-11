Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] is 53.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE: CMCM] traded at a high on 06/10/21, posting a 8.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.76. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Cheetah Mobile to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 11th, 2021.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading internet company, announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, June 11th, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Cheetah Mobile’s management will hold a conference call on Friday June 11th, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1629406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cheetah Mobile Inc. stands at 8.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.08%.

The market cap for CMCM stock reached $378.87 million, with 141.35 million shares outstanding and 36.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 595.43K shares, CMCM reached a trading volume of 1629406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCM shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCM stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheetah Mobile Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has CMCM stock performed recently?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.12. With this latest performance, CMCM shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.84 and a Gross Margin at +69.38. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for CMCM is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.50. Additionally, CMCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] managed to generate an average of $57,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. go to -5.39%.

Insider trade positions for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]

There are presently around $14 million, or 13.00% of CMCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,125,498, which is approximately 44.456% of the company’s market cap and around 11.47% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 866,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in CMCM stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $2.24 million in CMCM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheetah Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE:CMCM] by around 1,017,041 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 920,412 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,121,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,058,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 527,808 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 212,822 shares during the same period.