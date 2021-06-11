Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $158.74 on 06/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $158.60, while the highest price level was $163.86. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zoom, Capital One, and Tricida on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.59 percent and weekly performance of -4.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3710602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $163.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 111.82.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.72, while it was recorded at 162.38 for the last single week of trading, and 108.90 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 4.20%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,334 million, or 92.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,838,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.52 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,602,356 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 37,617,654 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 340,358,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,579,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,333,044 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,498,657 shares during the same period.