Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] is 49.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $111.40 on 06/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.04, while the highest price level was $112.86. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Marco Antonio Solís To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day Weekend With His Only Two U.S. Solo Shows This Year.

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE SEPTEMBER 10 & 11, 2021.

Las Vegas Dates Will Mark His Official Debut at the Renowned Venue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.99 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 2375480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $124.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.72, while it was recorded at 111.03 for the last single week of trading, and 76.92 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.32 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.58.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.06. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 525.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$83,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,021 million, or 95.80% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,805,610, which is approximately 1.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,582,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.18 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -20.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 31,106,668 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 33,679,995 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 132,891,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,678,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,899,367 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,788 shares during the same period.