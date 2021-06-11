Barclays slashes price target on loanDepot Inc. [LDI] – find out why.

loanDepot Inc. [NYSE: LDI] loss -9.29% on the last trading session, reaching $13.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that loanDepot and Farm Bureau Bank® Launch Farm Bureau Mortgage.

New joint venture teams America’s Lender with bank serving America’s Heartland.

loanDepot.com, LLC, a subsidiary of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), the nation’s second largest retail mortgage lender, and Farm Bureau Bank, a member oriented Bank serving over five million Farm Bureau® members, announced an innovative new joint venture to be named Farm Bureau® Mortgage.

loanDepot Inc. represents 125.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.53 billion with the latest information. LDI stock price has been found in the range of $13.64 to $14.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 399.49K shares, LDI reached a trading volume of 1161807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDI shares is $20.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for loanDepot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for loanDepot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on LDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for loanDepot Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

loanDepot Inc. [LDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for loanDepot Inc. [LDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading.

loanDepot Inc. [LDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at loanDepot Inc. [LDI]

There are presently around $14 million, or 15.30% of LDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 280,522, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; HBK INVESTMENTS L P, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in LDI stocks shares; and ROKOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $1.37 million in LDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in loanDepot Inc. [NYSE:LDI] by around 1,015,566 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,015,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,566 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.