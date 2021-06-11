Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] moved up 3.15: Why It’s Important

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] gained 3.15% or 0.04 points to close at $1.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2406032 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Astrotech Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

During and subsequent to quarter end, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet for future growth by raising $50.1 million in total proceeds. As we expect to ramp up sales of our TRACER 1000™ explosives trace detector (ETD), launch the AgLAB-1000-D2™, and develop, in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation (Cleveland Clinic), the BreathTest-1000™, the financings will provide capital for continued operating expenses, working capital, and capital expenditures. In addition, the capital raises have given us flexibility to think more strategically about how to grow most efficiently, whether it be through strategic partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.33 and dropped to $1.2431, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTC points out that the company has recorded -29.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, ASTC reached to a volume of 2406032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 126.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for ASTC stock

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, ASTC shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2928, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8626 for the last 200 days.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1662.70 and a Gross Margin at +7.99. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1703.07.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -221.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 640.64. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$307,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.00% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 759,080, which is approximately 296.051% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 567,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in ASTC stocks shares; and BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT, currently with $0.46 million in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 884,211 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 774,135 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 330,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,988,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,777 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 758,462 shares during the same period.