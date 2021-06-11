Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] stock Initiated by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $22

Artius Acquisition Inc. [NASDAQ: AACQ] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $10.01 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Origin Materials Launches Net Zero Automotive Program With Ford Motor Company.

Sustainable automotive supply chain initiative is focused on industrializing new materials to drive decarbonization in the automotive industry.

Origin Materials will leverage its patented disruptive technology platform, which turns sustainable wood residues into cost-advantaged, carbon-negative materials that reduce the need for fossil resources.

Artius Acquisition Inc. represents 90.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $905.60 million with the latest information. AACQ stock price has been found in the range of $9.9973 to $10.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, AACQ reached a trading volume of 2349811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Artius Acquisition Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artius Acquisition Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for AACQ stock

Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, AACQ shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading.

Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,576 per employee.Artius Acquisition Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ]

There are presently around $500 million, or 71.50% of AACQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACQ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,424,272, which is approximately 39.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,773,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.78 million in AACQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $23.12 million in AACQ stock with ownership of nearly 189.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artius Acquisition Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Artius Acquisition Inc. [NASDAQ:AACQ] by around 25,322,669 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 22,039,679 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,585,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,948,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACQ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,330,525 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 14,937,820 shares during the same period.