Apria Inc. [APR] Stock trading around $29.36 per share: What’s Next?

Apria Inc. [NASDAQ: APR] gained 7.41% or 2.03 points to close at $29.36 with a heavy trading volume of 1993063 shares. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) (Nasdaq: APR) announced the pricing of a previously announced secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Apria is not offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, TD Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Penserra Securities LLC and Stern are acting as co-managers for the offering.

If we look at the average trading volume of 229.13K shares, APR reached to a volume of 1993063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APR shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Apria Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on APR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apria Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for APR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93.

Apria Inc. [APR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Apria Inc. [APR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading.

Apria Inc. [APR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apria Inc. [APR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.32 and a Gross Margin at +69.19. Apria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for APR is now 26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.38. Additionally, APR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apria Inc. [APR] managed to generate an average of $7,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Apria Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apria Inc. [APR]

There are presently around $941 million, or 91.00% of APR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APR stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 22,435,720, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,986,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.33 million in APR stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $38.4 million in APR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Apria Inc. [NASDAQ:APR] by around 32,058,619 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,058,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,058,619 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.