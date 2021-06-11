Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Stock trading around $63.68 per share: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] jumped around 3.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $63.68 at the close of the session, up 5.68%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Affirm to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The discussion will begin at 1:20 PM ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 2883278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.17, while it was recorded at 61.11 for the last single week of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -0.71%.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $4,958 million, or 71.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,350,634, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,179,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.9 million in AFRM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $446.21 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 77,852,988 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,852,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,852,988 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.