9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $3

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.43 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at 2021 BIO Digital.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, announced that John Temperato, CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma will deliver a company presentation at 2021 BIO Digital being held June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021. 9 Meters invites investors to participate in live meetings on the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system which will begin on June 14th.

BIO Digital 2021 Conference.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock is now 66.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMTR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.44 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.26, which means current price is +76.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 2677387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.85. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1966, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1164 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $108 million, or 31.00% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 14,650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.95 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.85 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 24.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 23,068,298 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 7,929,764 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 44,858,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,856,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,369,934 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 6,778,387 shares during the same period.