World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Is Currently 10.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] gained 10.89% or 6.33 points to close at $64.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7058015 shares. The company report on June 6, 2021 that Las Vegas to Host SummerSlam® at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) announced that SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium.

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a state-of-the-art global events destination and home to the Las Vegas Raiders. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium with tickets on sale Friday, June 18. Fans interested in an exclusive SummerSlam presale opportunity can register at www.summerslam.com/presale.

It opened the trading session at $63.01, the shares rose to $70.72 and dropped to $62.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WWE points out that the company has recorded 45.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 771.04K shares, WWE reached to a volume of 7058015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $59.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $55 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for WWE stock

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.12. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.89 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.84, while it was recorded at 58.50 for the last single week of trading, and 48.53 for the last 200 days.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.73. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 22.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.18. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $146,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 15.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]

There are presently around $3,475 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 11,075,514, which is approximately 6.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,040,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.01 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $278.92 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly 2.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 10,532,378 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 10,049,662 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,318,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,900,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,576,644 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 7,780,656 shares during the same period.