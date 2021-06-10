why Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.67

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.99 at the close of the session, up 0.64%. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Vuzix Smart Glasses Expand AR Surgical Product Presence to Support Shoulder, Knee and Spine Surgeries.

– NextAR surgical AR platform developed by Medacta International receives CE marking for knee, shoulder and spine applications.

– NextAR surgical AR platform receives US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for shoulder application.

Vuzix Corporation stock is now 109.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VUZI Stock saw the intraday high of $19.7739 and lowest of $18.0119 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +131.87% above from all time high which was touched on 04/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, VUZI reached a trading volume of 5190076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 334.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 715.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 18.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.40 and a Current Ratio set at 40.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $399 million, or 34.90% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,679,808, which is approximately -3.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.93% of the total institutional ownership; MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., holding 2,783,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.86 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.83 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 20.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 9,760,117 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,523,199 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,713,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,996,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,250,035 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,035,316 shares during the same period.