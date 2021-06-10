why Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.03

Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.14 at the close of the session, up 12.04%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Qutoutiao Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, announced its unaudited financial results in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock is now 34.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.20 and lowest of $1.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.64, which means current price is +29.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, QTT reached a trading volume of 4716067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTT shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qutoutiao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Qutoutiao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on QTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qutoutiao Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78.

How has QTT stock performed recently?

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, QTT shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 2.56 for the last 200 days.

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.09. Qutoutiao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.62.

Return on Total Capital for QTT is now -99.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -481.68. Additionally, QTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6,013.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] managed to generate an average of -$92,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Qutoutiao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qutoutiao Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTT.

Insider trade positions for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]

There are presently around $21 million, or 5.80% of QTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTT stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 2,445,519, which is approximately 24.899% of the company’s market cap and around 10.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,322,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 million in QTT stocks shares; and CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.06 million in QTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qutoutiao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT] by around 4,375,918 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 3,536,405 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,886,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,798,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,637,134 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,885 shares during the same period.