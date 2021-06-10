why CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.75

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] slipped around -15.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $109.29 at the close of the session, down -12.57%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that CureVac Appoints Klaus Edvardsen as Chief Development Officer.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), announced the appointment of Klaus Edvardsen, MD, PhD, as Chief Development Officer. The appointment of Dr. Edvardsen will take effect on August 1, 2021.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Edvardsen to the CureVac leadership team,” said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. “He has a tremendous background, having led both business development and clinical research on a global scale for several high-profile biopharmaceutical companies. His great breadth of knowledge and expertise in research and different therapeutic areas will serve CureVac well as it continues to evolve from a research-oriented biotechnology to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.”.

CureVac N.V. stock is now 34.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVAC Stock saw the intraday high of $110.77 and lowest of $101.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 151.80, which means current price is +42.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 2289762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $92.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $47, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 8.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 411.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.82, while it was recorded at 115.90 for the last single week of trading, and 87.05 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -274.12 and a Gross Margin at +53.21. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.21.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.77. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$265,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $1,461 million, or 23.50% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,830,101, which is approximately 21.419% of the company’s market cap and around 55.92% of the total institutional ownership; BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, holding 3,134,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.6 million in CVAC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $149.74 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 8.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 3,278,335 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 267,502 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,823,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,369,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,063,818 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 176,281 shares during the same period.