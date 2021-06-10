Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Realty Income Corporation [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] gained 0.71% or 0.5 points to close at $70.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4122758 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDP, EQT, HOME, GRA, O; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

It opened the trading session at $71.00, the shares rose to $71.27 and dropped to $70.605, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded 16.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, O reached to a volume of 4122758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $73.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $64 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 222.00.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.88 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.47, while it was recorded at 70.48 for the last single week of trading, and 62.84 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.83 and a Gross Margin at +44.52. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.92.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $1,252,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $18,847 million, or 73.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,666,108, which is approximately 5.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,817,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.9 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 9.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 21,844,959 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 16,467,637 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 227,290,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,603,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,482,028 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,892,622 shares during the same period.