Wall Street Analyst Initiated UiPath Inc. [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a low on 06/09/21, posting a -9.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $68.71. The company report on June 9, 2021 that UiPath Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

ARR of $653 million increased 64 percent year-over-year driven by record net new ARR of $72 million.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7313001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 8.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.07%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $34.62 billion, with 503.87 million shares outstanding and 334.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 7313001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.98.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.87 for UiPath Inc. [PATH], while it was recorded at 73.57 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.