Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] closed the trading session at $3.27 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.07, while the highest price level was $3.73. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), a clinical-stage cellular therapy company focused on hematologic and solid tumor cancers, announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:.

The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place June 1-4, 2021: Interim Chief Executive Officer Heidi Hagen and Chief Medical Officer Raffaele Baffa will participate in a fireside chat on June 4 at 1pm ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.76 percent and weekly performance of 6.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ZIOP reached to a volume of 7210119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ZIOP stock trade performance evaluation

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -71.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$754,491 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 59.70% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,677,205, which is approximately 0.63% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,047,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.48 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $49.55 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 11,170,931 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,464,213 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 100,682,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,318,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,906 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,186 shares during the same period.