Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] is 15.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] slipped around -2.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.04 at the close of the session, down -7.69%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Virtu Financial to Participate in Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) (“Virtu” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its CEO Douglas Cifu will participate in a virtual discussion with Richard Repetto at Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange and FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to join the session live or replay via the webcast link available on the company’s website, http://ir.virtu.com. The webcast link replay will be live for 90 days post-event or until September 6, 2021. Participants can also listen by dialing (888) 212.4616 in the US or (443) 863.6557 outside the US. The session code is 795 295 4393#.

Virtu Financial Inc. stock is now 15.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIRT Stock saw the intraday high of $31.615 and lowest of $28.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.35, which means current price is +20.99% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 5022274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on VIRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIRT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, VIRT shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.81 and a Gross Margin at +57.36. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for VIRT is now 36.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.71. Additionally, VIRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] managed to generate an average of $647,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virtu Financial Inc. posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $3,163 million, or 94.40% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: ORDINAL HOLDINGS MANAGECO, LP with ownership of 21,359,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,873,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.85 million in VIRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $249.52 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -22.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 15,844,502 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 15,514,655 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 77,576,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,935,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,928,792 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,293,012 shares during the same period.