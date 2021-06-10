Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Stock trading around $152.43 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.00%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Customers Bank Expands Consumer Installment Loan Program With Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced Customers Bank, a full-service super-community bank and subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), has expanded and extended its bank partnership with Upstart to scale its personal loan program through the Upstart Referral Network and its own consumer banking site.

The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.21. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.78 billion, with 73.63 million shares outstanding and 61.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 4164551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $131.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $135, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 19.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.78, while it was recorded at 162.66 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,742 million, or 55.60% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.04 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $444.43 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 3,345,684 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,597,152 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,726,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,669,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,837,099 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,894 shares during the same period.