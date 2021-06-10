The Mosaic Company [MOS] Is Currently -2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] loss -2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $34.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Mosaic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), has announced that company executives Joc O’Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clint Freeland, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Offer and Jenny Wang, Vice President Global Strategic Marketing will be participating in a fireside chat as part of the Exane BNP Paribas 23rd European Virtual Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

Topics that are expected to be discussed include the company’s strategy and execution, agricultural and fertilizer market condition, and the recent closure of the company’s Esterhazy K1 and K2 potash shafts.

The Mosaic Company represents 379.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.77 billion with the latest information. MOS stock price has been found in the range of $34.81 to $35.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 4291737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $38.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $33, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.46, while it was recorded at 36.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.22 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $9,774 million, or 77.70% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,041,968, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,022,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $909.48 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $591.97 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 47,552,342 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 42,145,413 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 189,950,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,647,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,001,262 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,599,792 shares during the same period.