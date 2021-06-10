The Benchmark Company lifts CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX: CTEK] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.38. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Redspin Announces it is the First Organization to Pass DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 3 Assessment.

Redspin, a division of CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), is the first organization to successfully pass the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as a Candidate CMMC Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Specifically, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) determined Redspin’s security practices and processes met the requirements of CMMC Level 3 and, subsequently, the CMMC Accreditation Body has credentialed Redspin, as an Authorized C3PAO ready to conduct CMMC assessments.

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) is aiming to reduce the estimated $600 billion in cybercrime losses impacting the nation’s military supply chain every year by requiring a third-party cyber security assessment of contractors with access to federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI). With this authorization, Redspin can now work contractually with Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) to conduct assessments based on CMMC Levels 1-3. In the CMMC model, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors cannot negotiate on security – it becomes a mandatory requirement to secure or renew a DoD contract.

CynergisTek Inc. stock has also gained 34.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTEK stock has inclined by 1.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.90% and gained 64.14% year-on date.

The market cap for CTEK stock reached $28.39 million, with 12.04 million shares outstanding and 10.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.76K shares, CTEK reached a trading volume of 5271900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CynergisTek Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6.25 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2018, representing the official price target for CynergisTek Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CynergisTek Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

CTEK stock trade performance evaluation

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.46. With this latest performance, CTEK shares gained by 34.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.80 and a Gross Margin at +23.28. CynergisTek Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.86.

Return on Total Capital for CTEK is now -23.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.29. Additionally, CTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] managed to generate an average of -$172,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.CynergisTek Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CynergisTek Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CynergisTek Inc. go to 20.00%.

CynergisTek Inc. [CTEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 23.00% of CTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTEK stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 710,004, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 403,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in CTEK stocks shares; and PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.72 million in CTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CynergisTek Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in CynergisTek Inc. [AMEX:CTEK] by around 391,128 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 98,153 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,291,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,780,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,921 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,061 shares during the same period.