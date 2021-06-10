The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Stock trading around $1.64 per share: What’s Next?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] traded at a high on 06/09/21, posting a 11.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.64. The company report on June 9, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company set to join Russell Microcap Index.

Russell Indices are Widely Used by Investment Managers and Institutional Investors.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5937988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.77%.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $134.33 million, with 73.53 million shares outstanding and 72.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 5937988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 59.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.47 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1269, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2225 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $8 million, or 5.40% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,267,766, which is approximately 15.393% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 484,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in WTER stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.49 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,021,224 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 683,564 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,004,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,709,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,871 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 229,861 shares during the same period.