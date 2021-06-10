T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Stock trading around $1.34 per share: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] price plunged by -4.29 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on May 26, 2021 that T2 Biosystems Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 25, 2021. The T2 Biosystems Board of Directors unanimously supports each stockholder proposal on the proxy and encourages all stockholders to vote for these proposals.

The Company’s President and CEO, John Sperzel, has released a statement communicating to stockholders the importance of the proposals and their potential impact on the Company. The video statement can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.t2biosystems.com.

A sum of 5337606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.79M shares. T2 Biosystems Inc. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.34 until finishing in the latest session at $1.34.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3075, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5298 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.72 and a Gross Margin at -13.87. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -102.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 652.29. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 639.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$316,203 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

TTOO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 17.60% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,517,731, which is approximately 5.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.03 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 36.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 7,019,179 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,084,191 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,237,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,340,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,186 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 459,173 shares during the same period.