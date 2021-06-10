T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Stock trading around $147.27 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $147.95 during the day while it closed the day at $147.27. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Introducing the Next Generation of Innovators: T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation Announce 2021 Changemaker Challenge Winners.

Sixteen teams of visionary teens that share the Un-Carrier spirit of championing change, daring to innovate and leading by example win nationwide contest.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the T-Mobile Foundation announced the 16 winners of the 2021 Changemaker Challenge, a nationwide contest that mobilizes youth who have big and bold ideas on how to change the world for good with seed money and mentorship. Winning ventures from this third Challenge, sponsored by T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka, the world’s largest network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs, came from individuals and teams between the ages of 13-18 and tackle issues ranging from water conservation to underrepresentation in medicine to reducing waste.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock has also gained 4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 15.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.76% and gained 9.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $180.84 billion, with 1.24 billion shares outstanding and 696.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4119851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $164.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.11, while it was recorded at 144.60 for the last single week of trading, and 125.83 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 35.41%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90,466 million, or 41.80% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,604,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.91 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 56,243,111 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 41,803,444 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 516,241,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,287,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,886,997 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,601,345 shares during the same period.