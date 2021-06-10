Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] Is Currently -8.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] loss -8.10% on the last trading session, reaching $5.79 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Syros Pharmaceuticals to Present at JMP Securities 2021 Life Sciences Conference.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities 2021 Life Sciences Conference. Details are as follows:.

JMP Securities 2021 Life Sciences Conference:Date: Wednesday, June 16Time: 1:00 p.m. ET.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 61.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $366.10 million with the latest information. SYRS stock price has been found in the range of $5.73 to $6.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 2426417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

Trading performance analysis for SYRS stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, SYRS shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -545.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -556.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYRS is now -62.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.12. Additionally, SYRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] managed to generate an average of -$815,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYRS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

There are presently around $371 million, or 96.40% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,015,112, which is approximately 35.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,711,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.65 million in SYRS stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $33.49 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 10,412,869 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,388,631 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,206,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,008,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,743 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 816,912 shares during the same period.