Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] is 4.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] gained 13.39% or 0.09 points to close at $0.71 with a heavy trading volume of 5693099 shares. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Staffing 360 Solutions Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Sets Date to Host Q1 Results Investor Conference Call.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced its Fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results.

It opened the trading session at $0.648, the shares rose to $0.74 and dropped to $0.648, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STAF points out that the company has recorded -32.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, STAF reached to a volume of 5693099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for STAF stock

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.34. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6522, while it was recorded at 0.6401 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8417 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.84 and a Gross Margin at +15.50. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.65.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now -9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -106.68. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.60% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 213,530, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 152,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in STAF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $91000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 298.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 480,009 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 367,838 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 235,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,498 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 365,710 shares during the same period.