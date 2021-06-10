SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Is Currently 28.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] gained 28.25% or 1.76 points to close at $7.99 with a heavy trading volume of 10429729 shares. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility.

California based Phoenix Motorcars, a group company of SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, started series production of its first third-generation drivetrain products. The first three units were completed out of the Ontario facility recently, ready for delivery to customers.

Phoenix Motorcars, is one of the earliest medium-duty electric vehicle manufacturers, celebrating over 2.3MM electric miles driven and has over 45 fleet customers. Phoenix launched its first electric drivetrain in 2009 and sold its first commercial EV in 2014. The shuttles and trucks were built on the industry leading Ford E-450 platform. Following the first-generation drivetrain, Phoenix Motorcars improved on its technology a bit further, then announced its completion and production of its third-gen drivetrain used in the service truck configuration.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $8.5852 and dropped to $7.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPI points out that the company has recorded -9.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -807.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 409.22K shares, SPI reached to a volume of 10429729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for SPI stock

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.74. With this latest performance, SPI shares gained by 38.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 699.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]

There are presently around $20 million, or 10.40% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,682,089, which is approximately 19.801% of the company’s market cap and around 38.35% of the total institutional ownership; ERGOTELES LLC, holding 197,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in SPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.22 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly -39.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 740,766 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 338,054 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,402,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,481,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,018 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 130,731 shares during the same period.