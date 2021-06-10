Q&K International Group Limited [QK] moved up 15.29: Why It’s Important

Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ: QK] closed the trading session at $1.81 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.56, while the highest price level was $1.85. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Q&K Announces Change to Board of Directors.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, announced that Mr. Bing Xiao has resigned as a director of the Company, effective April 22, 2021. Mr. Xiao resigned for personal reasons and has no disagreement with the Company. The Company’s board of directors thank him for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Q&K.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.71 percent and weekly performance of 48.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 324.07K shares, QK reached to a volume of 1663855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q&K International Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41.

QK stock trade performance evaluation

Q&K International Group Limited [QK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.36. With this latest performance, QK shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Q&K International Group Limited [QK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8496, while it was recorded at 1.6500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7479 for the last 200 days.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Q&K International Group Limited [QK] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.95 and a Gross Margin at +1.12. Q&K International Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Q&K International Group Limited [QK] managed to generate an average of -$881,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Q&K International Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Q&K International Group Limited [QK]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Q&K International Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Q&K International Group Limited [NASDAQ:QK] by around 88,360 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,653 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,035,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,147,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,627 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,653 shares during the same period.