Puxin Limited [NEW] Revenue clocked in at $443.40 million, down -63.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, up 15.59%. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Puxin Limited Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Puxin Limited stock is now -63.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEW Stock saw the intraday high of $2.1988 and lowest of $1.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.39, which means current price is +27.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 660.95K shares, NEW reached a trading volume of 2686387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Puxin Limited [NEW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has NEW stock performed recently?

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, NEW shares dropped by -28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puxin Limited [NEW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Puxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for NEW is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puxin Limited [NEW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.34. Additionally, NEW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puxin Limited [NEW] managed to generate an average of -$484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Puxin Limited [NEW]

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.00% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,246,600, which is approximately -6.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCHISE CAPITAL LTD, holding 1,161,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in NEW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.45 million in NEW stock with ownership of nearly 36.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 3,584,109 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,179,536 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,564,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,327,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,766 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 445,152 shares during the same period.