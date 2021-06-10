Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 6.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] price surged by 11.84 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at 2021 BIO Digital.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, announced that Onconova has been selected to present at 2021 BIO Digital, being held virtually June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021.

Dr. Steven Fruchtman, President & CEO of Onconova, will provide an overview of the Company’s corporate development objectives as well as recent and upcoming milestones for its lead candidate ON 123300 and the rest of its oncology product candidate pipeline. The presentation will be available to registered attendees beginning at 9:00 am ET on June 10, and on the Company’s website after the event.

A sum of 3052446 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $8.00 and dropped to a low of $6.5601 until finishing in the latest session at $7.46.

The one-year ONTX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -144.59. The average equity rating for ONTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTX shares is $3.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 575.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

ONTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.51. With this latest performance, ONTX shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10819.48. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10890.48.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -281.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,096,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ONTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 23.10% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 702,587, which is approximately 27.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 298,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in ONTX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.84 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 1,333,116 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 61,775 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 849,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,244,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,110 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 18,978 shares during the same period.