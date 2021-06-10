Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sabre Corporation [SABR] – find out why.

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.22%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Sabre teams up with BYHOURS to distribute hotel microstays and support the recovery of hospitality.

Agreement makes Sabre the first global platform to offer hotels reservations by the hour, a new trend in the hospitality industry.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and BYHOURS, the leading international platform for hotel microstays, have signed a new agreement to provide Sabre’s agency community with relevant content that will allow them to sell rooms by the hour through the BYHOURS’ Sabre Red App.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock rose by 45.08%. The one-year Sabre Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.74. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.53 billion, with 317.63 million shares outstanding and 315.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 3764157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 173.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,256,595, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,748,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.87 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $258.58 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 52,318,341 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 45,700,622 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 246,214,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,233,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,390,488 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 22,923,223 shares during the same period.