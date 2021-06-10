Metromile Inc. [MILE] Revenue clocked in at $35.06 million, down -22.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] gained 5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $12.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Metromile and Hippo Partner to Offer Consumers Protection for Home and Auto.

Leading insurtechs to provide consumers with increased convenience, flexibility and additional discounts with an auto and homeowners insurance bundle.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, and Hippo Insurance Services, a member of the Hippo group which is leading a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, announced they will partner to offer consumers modern auto and homeowners insurance with a new multi-policy discount.

Metromile Inc. represents 126.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.52 billion with the latest information. MILE stock price has been found in the range of $11.23 to $12.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 5335366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.47.

Metromile Inc. [MILE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.13. With this latest performance, MILE shares gained by 54.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.91, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $696 million, or 36.53% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: INTACT FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 10,052,040, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.17% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,384,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.46 million in MILE stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES V LTD, currently with $88.12 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metromile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 50,582,904 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,100,754 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,897,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,581,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,578,350 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,828 shares during the same period.