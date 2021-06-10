Market cap of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] reaches 34.06M – now what?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] traded at a high on 06/09/21, posting a 15.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.38. The company report on June 2, 2021 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Wins RMB 1.25 Million Equipment Supply Contract.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, announced that its wholly-owned Beijing Reit Technology Development Co., Ltd., has signed an equipment supply contract (the “Contract”) worth RMB 1.25 million with Honghe Litu Technology Co.Ltd for sewage and garbage treatment project (the “Project”) in Yinma Township, Honghe County, Yunnan Province. The Project, expected to start in August this year, is designed to provide sewage and garbage treatment equipment and effectively solve the problems related to daily sewage and garbage disposal for more than 300 local residents, and is expected to start in August this year.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to get the Contract to supply the equipment. The Contract affirms the Company’s advanced technology, quality products and high reputation in the industry. As a one-stop provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environment in China, the Company is always actively participating in rural construction to provide local residents with practical and feasible environmental improvement solutions. ReTo had sent a team of experts in the past six months to conduct a thorough on-site investigation in Yunnan, which is known for its mountainous landscape, and the team had devised a blueprint specifically tailored for Yunnan’s geographical predicament. Looking forward, the Company will gradually solve the domestic sewage and garbage disposal problems of 30,000 rural residents and continue to improve the rural living condition in Yunnan.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2634416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at 8.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for RETO stock reached $34.06 million, with 24.63 million shares outstanding and 11.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 399.82K shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 2634416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RETO in the course of the last twelve months was 42.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.32. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1629, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9679 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.61.

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -10.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.56. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$86,342 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 486,353, which is approximately 136.665% of the company’s market cap and around 55.27% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 115,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in RETO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $92000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 483,473 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 256,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,218 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.