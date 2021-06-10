Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 26.13M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] closed the trading session at $2.03 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.89, while the highest price level was $2.20. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Liquid Media Group Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire iGEMS.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) announced the signing of a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire iGEMStv, Inc. which provides a curated platform of content recommendations, including quality movies, TV series and TV shows. Under the terms of the LOI, Liquid would acquire iGEMStv (“iGEMS”) for up to 566,667 shares, and iGEMStv must achieve revenues totalling over US$9.5M to trigger three of the four equal tranches.

iGEMS is the ultimate internet guide to engaging movies and series, with the most comprehensive recommendation engine on the market. Human curation, word of mouth and machine learning combine to help audiences discover what to watch, and where they can find it. In addition to the traditional genre and trending carousels, iGEMS differentiates itself from other guides by including recommendations of movies and series not found in the massive libraries of the larger streaming platforms, and movie and TV collections curated especially for their users, from a trusted guide with years of curation experience. In addition, they recommend gems on Filmocracy and titles playing exclusively on niche platforms, including projects still on the film festival circuit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.12 percent and weekly performance of 0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.83M shares, YVR reached to a volume of 5276899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 512.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 164,803, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 65,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in YVR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 318,621 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 528,019 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 447,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,621 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,313 shares during the same period.