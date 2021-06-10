Market Analysts see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.96 at the close of the session, up 3.16%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Hepion Pharmaceuticals to be Added to the Russell Microcap® Index.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA, “Hepion”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, is pleased to announce that it is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -10.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HEPA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.83, which means current price is +35.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 3902526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has HEPA stock performed recently?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7284, while it was recorded at 1.8740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3482 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -69.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$1,565,688 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.10 and a Current Ratio set at 41.10.

Earnings analysis for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

Insider trade positions for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

There are presently around $16 million, or 23.70% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,331,196, which is approximately 92.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,716,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 million in HEPA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.15 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 190.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 4,277,236 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,775,994 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,911,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,964,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 944,065 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,590,156 shares during the same period.