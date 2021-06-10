Market Analysts see Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] gained 19.31% on the last trading session, reaching $27.93 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Atomera Appoints Industry Veteran, Licensing Expert Jeff Lewis to Lead Marketing and Business Development.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced the appointment of Jeff Lewis as senior vice president of marketing and business development. In this leadership role, Lewis will be focused on continuing to advance and deploy Atomera’s patented MST® technology and expand strategic business relationships to enable customers’ success.

Lewis has extensive experience in the semiconductor IP, memory, and EDA industries, focusing on licensing technologies into the $450 billion semiconductor industry and working closely with the world’s leading semiconductor chip and wafer fab equipment manufacturers.

Atomera Incorporated represents 22.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $568.38 million with the latest information. ATOM stock price has been found in the range of $23.90 to $30.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 525.87K shares, ATOM reached a trading volume of 3238848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1420.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for ATOM stock

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.82. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 92.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.16 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 22.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -24064.52 and a Gross Margin at -209.68. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23996.77.

Return on Total Capital for ATOM is now -57.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.85. Additionally, ATOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] managed to generate an average of -$708,476 per employee.Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.70 and a Current Ratio set at 31.70.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atomera Incorporated posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]

There are presently around $196 million, or 30.70% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,258,379, which is approximately 9.562% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 888,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.81 million in ATOM stocks shares; and HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $17.95 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly 15.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 1,742,751 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 597,939 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,659,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,000,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,331 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 54,019 shares during the same period.