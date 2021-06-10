Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell -0.04% so far this year. What now?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] loss -7.59% or -2.28 points to close at $27.74 with a heavy trading volume of 4473021 shares. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 24,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price of $27.64 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,675,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. Jefferies and Nomura are also serving as bookrunners for the Offering with Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Stifel, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities serving as co-managers.

It opened the trading session at $29.87, the shares rose to $30.00 and dropped to $27.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LESL points out that the company has recorded 37.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 4473021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $33.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39.

Trading performance analysis for LESL stock

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, LESL shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 29.78 for the last single week of trading.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 24.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]

There are presently around $4,160 million, or 98.40% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 56,984,873, which is approximately -13.056% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,970,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.83 million in LESL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $176.31 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly 111.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 40,294,406 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 14,321,030 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 95,356,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,971,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,019,887 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,672,716 shares during the same period.