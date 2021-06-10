JMP Securities slashes price target on Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] – find out why.

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] closed the trading session at $0.85 on 06/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.80, while the highest price level was $0.87. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Baudax Bio’s ANJESO® Achieves Formulary Listing at Over 100 Institutions in Less Than One Year on the Market.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, announced that ANJESO® (meloxicam) injection has achieved approvals at over 100 formularies across the U.S. in under one year of commercialization. ANJESO’s presence on formularies is expected to drive usage through regular availability at both hospitals and ambulatory care centers covered by these formularies.

“Over the past year, Baudax Bio has made significant progress with the ongoing commercial rollout of ANJESO. We have now achieved formulary listing at 100 institutions across the U.S., and we were able to secure these in less than one full year on the market,” said Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio. “We continue to receive positive feedback from physicians and we continue to see increases in new accounts, units sold, reorder rates, and usage patterns across the surgical setting. We remain committed to the successful launch of ANJESO and are well prepared for the anticipated increase in demand as the marketplace moves toward a more normal pace of hospital procedures.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.87 percent and weekly performance of -1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 5588815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.61.

BXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9919, while it was recorded at 0.7930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5636 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baudax Bio Inc. posted -1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXRX.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.40% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,888,260, which is approximately 685.18% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,445,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in BXRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.35 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 460.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 5,725,019 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,675,150 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,073,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,326,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 360,894 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,461,042 shares during the same period.