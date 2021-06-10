Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 10.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Hostess Brands, Inc. Appoints Amit Sharma as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced that Amit Sharma has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Sharma joins Hostess after 15 years of experience in equity research, with a strong background in consumer packaged goods and food and beverage. Mr. Sharma will report to Brian Purcell, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 5711007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Hostess Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $17.23 and dropped to a low of $15.84 until finishing in the latest session at $16.14.

The one-year TWNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.78. The average equity rating for TWNK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $17.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on TWNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TWNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.32, while it was recorded at 16.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hostess Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.65. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.49. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $21,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TWNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hostess Brands Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 9.14%.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,466 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,944,630, which is approximately -8.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,525,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.03 million in TWNK stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $175.4 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly 2.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 15,520,895 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,476,627 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 123,809,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,807,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,423,063 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,905 shares during the same period.