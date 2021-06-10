Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX] moved down -0.67: Why It’s Important

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.10%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Beachbody CEO Letter to Forest Road Shareholders.

The Beachbody Company, LLC:.

Dear Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shareholders,.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.60 million, with 30.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, FRX stock reached a trading volume of 5556740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.18

FRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [FRX] Insider Position Details

Positions in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FRX] by around 8,245,005 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,245,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRX stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,245,005 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.